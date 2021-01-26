A mild and cloudy day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Drizzle around central Indiana Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-30s. Clouds will stick around through the entire day with highs warming to the lower 40s. On Tuesday night expect to see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s.

On Wednesday, we have a quick weather maker that will bring snow to southern Indiana during the afternoon. Highs will cool to the lower 30s. Snow will spread in south of I-70 bringing about a 0.50″-1.00″ of snow by the end of the day.

Quiet and brighter end to the week as highs warm slightly to the mid-30s with more sunshine through Friday.

The next chance for precipitation will be late Saturday and Sunday with a light wintry mix. Highs through the weekend will top out in the lower 40s both days. A few light snow showers possible Monday with highs in the lower to mid-30s.