Chilly Monday, warming temperatures later this week

by: Marcus Bailey
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The colder temperatures continue for one more day before above-average temperatures settle in for much of the extended outlook.

Monday:

High pressure has settled in, allowing for clear skies and cold temperatures to kick off the workweek. Expect highs to only hit the upper 40s later Monday afternoon. Breezy winds gusting up to 25 mph should make for wind chills in the 30s for much of the day.

Monday night:

Quiet and clear conditions allow for another chilly overnight. Lows dip down to the middle 30s.

Tuesday:

Wind flow will shift to the southwest, allowing for a nice warmup for Election Day. Plenty of sunshine with highs reaching 60° by the afternoon.

8-day forecast:

Temperatures will continue to warm for the middle and end of the week. The mid-60s return for Wednesday and Thursday, and we should be close, if not exceeding 70° starting Friday, and continuing past the weekend into early next week.

