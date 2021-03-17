A mild Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Another foggy start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid-30s with partly cloudy skies. Today will be a warm and partly sunny day with highs in the lower 60s. Showers and storms will arrive late in the day.

Some potentially heavy rain late Wednesday evening and through the overnight hours. Lows Wednesday night will fall to the lower 50s.

Showers and storms will stick around through the day on Thursday! There is a marginal risk in southeast Indiana with a gusty thunderstorm possible during the afternoon. By the end of the day, we could have up to 1″-2″ of rain. Highs will slowly cool to the mid-50s.

By the end of the week, the rain will move out. Friday will be a partly sunny day with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperatures by this upcoming weekend will warm to the upper 50s to near 60° Saturday with partly sunny skies. Sunday highs will break into the lower 60s. The 60s will stick around through much of next week with rain chances returning Tuesday and Wednesday.