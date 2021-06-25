Weather

Soggy end to the week!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few light showers around the metro area Friday morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. Muggy air has returned and will stick around for the foreseeable future.

Heavy rain potential around through Friday afternoon with flooding being a concern for areas north and west of Indy. Highs in the lower 80s Friday. There is a chance of a gusty thunderstorm later Friday afternoon and early evening with gusty winds being the main threat. Lows Friday night will fall to the lower 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will be around for the weekend. Saturday highs will top out in the upper 80s with a chance of showers and storms. Not a washout by any means but shower chances will be around. Sunday shower chances will remain in the forecast with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°!

Warm, muggy and unsettled for the entire workweek next week with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances daily. Highs will top out in the mid-80s.