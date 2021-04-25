Weather

Warming up this week

by: Ashley Brown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The warmest temperatures of the year will arrive this week. 

Tonight: Prepare for partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures tonight as temperatures fall to the 40s.


Monday: Enjoy a warmer day with plenty of sunshine and breezy winds. Expect above normal afternoon temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 70s.


Monday night:  After a warm day, skies will remain mostly clear this evening as temperatures decrease. It will be dry, calm, and mild overnight.


Tuesday: Tuesday will be the warmest day of the year. Skies will remain mostly sunny as temperatures warm to the upper 70s to low 80s. Tuesday will be our first 80-degree day of the year for Indy.


8 Day forecast: Rain chances will return to the forecast Tuesday night. Showers and storms will become numerous Wednesday. The active weather pattern will continue into Thursday. Expect a gradual cooling trend through the end of the week

