Weather

Warming up this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The warmest temperatures of the year will arrive this week.



Tonight: Prepare for partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures tonight as temperatures fall to the 40s.



Monday: Enjoy a warmer day with plenty of sunshine and breezy winds. Expect above normal afternoon temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 70s.



Monday night: After a warm day, skies will remain mostly clear this evening as temperatures decrease. It will be dry, calm, and mild overnight.



Tuesday: Tuesday will be the warmest day of the year. Skies will remain mostly sunny as temperatures warm to the upper 70s to low 80s. Tuesday will be our first 80-degree day of the year for Indy.



8 Day forecast: Rain chances will return to the forecast Tuesday night. Showers and storms will become numerous Wednesday. The active weather pattern will continue into Thursday. Expect a gradual cooling trend through the end of the week