Humid with spotty afternoon storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Good Thursday morning and Happy 4th of July! It is a warm and humid start to the day with partly cloudy skies and temps near 70. Skies will be partly sunny today and it will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered storms should pop again by mid-afternoon and continue into this evening. Hopefully the storms will fade by fireworks time tonight.

Scattered storms will remain in the forecast for Friday with highs in the middle 80s. The weekend will be a split one. Scattered storms will continue into Saturday. Sunday should be mostly dry with possibly a few spotty storms over southern Indiana. Weekend temps will be in the middle 80s.

The extended outlook is looking much nicer with dry weather to start next week. Highs will be in the 80s. A cold front may trigger storms by next Wednesday. Have a great day.