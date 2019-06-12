Much cooler with showers Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a nice Tuesday with some sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Clouds will increase tonight with a chance for a few showers overnight.

Thursday will be a cool, windy and damp day. Temperatures will start in the 50s and won’t climb very much during the afternoon.

Look for highs in the middle 60s, which is from 10-15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible on and off during the day Thursday.

Skies will begin to clear late Thursday evening, and lows fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunshine will return Friday. Look for mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Highs will warm into the middle 70s.

Rain chances will return for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. An active weather pattern will take shape for much of next week. We’ll see several chances for on and off showers through next week.