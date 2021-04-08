Weather Blog

Tracking showers and storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A soggy start to the morning with scattered showers around through the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will start in the lower 60s. Temperatures should approach 70° with storms continuing this afternoon. There is a marginal risk of a stronger thunderstorm in eastern Indiana. Tonight lows will fall to the lower 50s.

Friday there will be a lingering morning shower otherwise we should salvage the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

A split weekend with a very wet Saturday. Expect to see rain chances through the entire day with highs in the upper 60s. Spotty rain chances will continue through Sunday with highs cooling to the mid 60s. By the end of the weekend we could see around 1″ of rain accumulation.

A late shower possible Monday but most of the day stays dry and quiet. Highs will bump up to the upper 60s before a cool down by the middle of the week. Highs will only warm to the mid to upper 50s through Thursday.