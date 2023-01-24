Weather Stories

Download the WISH-TV weather app

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The WISH-TV Weather app, available on iOS and Android devices, is powered by Baron.

The app can send you custom, lifesaving alerts, even if you leave the central Indiana area.

You’ll get the latest forecasts from Storm Track 8 meteorologists, including local conditions, a video forecast, and an hourly forecast.

You can also check out the interactive radar to track storms in your neighborhood.

If a storm hits your area, you can snap a picture and send it straight to News 8. We may use your photo on-air or online and give you credit.

You can also check out the latest school closings and stream News 8 newscasts.

If you have the former WISH-TV Weather app on your phone, feel free to delete it.