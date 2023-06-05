Hazy skies from wildfires smoke persist in Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This past weekend in central Indiana featured hazy skies at times with wildfires smoke filtering in from Canada.

Over the next week, smoke will be present in parts of the Midwest.

Where is this smoke coming from? There are many large wildfires in the province of Quebec in addition the the few wildfires still ongoing in western Canada. That smoke has been very apparent on the satellite view of Canada.

Storm Track 8 Future Cast indicates near-surface smoke will be present Monday evening through Tuesday with a northeast flow in central Indiana.

However, the upper levels of the atmosphere may carry in smoke high above the surface through much of the week with a northerly flow.

Wildfire smoke can limit some of our high temperatures depending on how thick the smoke is. Of course, as always colorful sunrises and sunsets should be expected. With this latest plume of smoke, central Indiana will have to monitor the air quality this week with some of the smoke having the chance to get closer to the surface.