Weather Stories

Hot summer continues with more 90s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–The summer sizzle continues across much of Indiana. Temperatures have been in the upper 80s and lower 90s for a good portion of the summer.

As of Thursday morning we’ve had 14 days in the 90s this summer. The highest temperatures we’ve seen so far was on July 5th when the mercury climbed to 99 degrees. The average number of 90 degree days is 20 in Indianapolis. A number we are likely to get close to by the end of the month.

In June the temperature was almost 2 degrees above normal. So far for the month of July we’re almost 3 degrees above normal. Temperatures will continue to be above normal for the next week to 10 days meaning we may climb into the top 25 warmest July’s on record.

While this year is hot and we’ve seen several days in the 90s it doesn’t look like we’ll be cracking any new records. The most 90 degree days in a year was 58 set back in 1983. 55 days were above 90 in 1936 and as recent as 2012 we had 51 90 degree days.