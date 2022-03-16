Weather Stories

Indiana Department of Homeland Security executive talks Severe Weather Preparedness Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Indiana continues to warm up, the threat for severe weather increases.

The state is having Severe Weather Preparedness Week to help get ready for future storms.

David Hosick, the director of public affairs for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, came on Daybreak on Wednesday to offer advice on how to prepare for severe weather.

Hosick discussed the role Homeland Security plays in weather preparedness, what families need to know when creating an action plan and when people should start evacuating.

Click on the video above to watch the full interview.