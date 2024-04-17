Indiana hits its peak spring pollen season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana is currently experiencing the peak of its spring pollen season, with residents feeling the brunt of high pollen counts, especially from trees.

Despite recent and upcoming wet weather in Indianapolis and surrounding areas, the rain is proving ineffective at clearing the air, leaving many to struggle with seasonal allergies.

Tree pollen — particularly from maple, juniper, and poplar trees — is predominantly high, causing significant discomfort.

Although grass and weed pollens are reported at lower levels, the sheer volume of tree pollen is enough to offset any potential relief those with allergies might have hoped for during this period.

The intensity of tree pollen has been exacerbated this year, with experts noting that many other types of trees are also contributing to the elevated pollen counts.

Meteorological data suggests that while wet weather is on the horizon for Indianapolis, it is unlikely to provide much respite from the pollen. Rain typically helps wash pollen out of the air, but the current forecasts indicate that the upcoming precipitation won’t be sufficient to make a noticeable difference.

People with allergies are left in a challenging position as they navigate the height of the spring season. For people looking for relief, several strategies can be employed to mitigate pollen exposure. Keeping windows closed to prevent pollen from entering homes and cars is a recommended practice. Additionally, using air purifiers indoors can help remove airborne allergens from the environment. Regularly washing clothes and showering after being outside can also reduce the amount of pollen brought into living spaces.

Pollen forecasts and daily counts can be crucial tools for those affected, allowing them to plan their activities around lower pollen levels when possible. Local health experts also suggest that staying informed about which pollen types are most prevalent each day can help allergy sufferers prepare and manage their symptoms more effectively.

With tree pollen levels remaining high throughout the spring, residents of central Indiana are advised to take proactive steps to protect themselves and manage their allergies during this challenging season. Despite the lack of help from the weather, understanding and implementing these protective measures can provide some relief during peak pollen times.