Weather Stories

Indiana tornado drill Tuesday to prepare for severe weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday morning at 10:15 A.M. you will hear sirens and a push alert from your phone.

These sirens will take place as part of a tornado drill test by Marion County Emergency Management.

The drill will help people prepare for what to expect during a tornado for Severe Weather Preparedness Week, running from March 13. to March 19.

The statewide drill was put together by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security in partnership with the National Weather Service.

Marion County Emergency Management listed important tips for what to expect in a tornado drill in a statement:

Pay attention to weather reports, warnings of thunderstorms, and alerts that conditions could lead to a tornado

Have multiple ways to stay informed using a weather radio or wireless device

If a tornado warning is issued, find shelter immediately

Know the signs of a tornado including rotating, funnel-shaped clouds

If severe weather takes place, the drill will be rescheduled to March 16 at 10:00 A.M.