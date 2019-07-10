Knozone action day declared for Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability has issued a “Knozone” Action Day for Indianapolis.

The combination of high heat and humidity along with little wind has caused an increase in pollution.

The forecast is for moderate conditions today and tomorrow.

A Knozone Action Day is declared when high heat and humidity create uncomfortable conditions for those who have respiratory problems.

Today and tomorrow’s air quality will be unhealthy for children, seniors, people with breathing problems and those who work outdoors.

During action days it’s recommended to mow your lawn or refuel your vehicle after 6pm. This is because the fumes from gasoline tend to dissipate faster in the evening.

Other recommendations would be to try and reduce your carbon footprint by carpooling or taking public transportation.