Late season heat not unusual

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another dose of 90° temperatures returns to much of the Midwest this week.

And after an early taste of fall, it may come as a shock to the system. For the past couple of weeks, a majority of our days have produced at or below average temperatures, dating back to the week of August.

Meantime, we’re looking at a late season surge of summer heat across the area, with about a three-day stretch through the mid-week of near 90° temperatures.

So how unusual are 90° temps in September? We typically average around two days hitting the threshold, and last year, we hit that number eight times. The most was back in the late 1800’s, when we hit the 90s 12 times!

This year, Indy has hit 90° or higher 18 times, which is the average for the year. We will likely tack on at least another day to that, if not a few more before the week is up – but no signs of coming anywhere close to the 38 days we posted last year.

In case you were wondering, the latest 90°+ day we have seen in Indianapolis is October 8.