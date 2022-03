Weather Stories

Overnight storms leave thousands of Hoosiers without power

The AES Indiana power outage map is shown at 7:00 a.m. on March 31, 2022. (Provided Photo/AES Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of Hoosiers are without power Thursday morning after storms and heavy winds overnight.

As of 8:30 a.m., AES Indiana reported 7,000 outages in the Indianapolis area and Duke Energy had 2,132 customers without power across the state.

Duke had approximately 382 outages in the Columbus area and another 296 outages had been reported near Louisville.