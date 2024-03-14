Police: Tornado leaves damage in Jefferson County

Reported tornadoes damaged multiple locations in Jefferson County on the afternoon of March 14, 2024, the Indiana State Police reports. (Provided Photos/Sgt. Stephen Wheeles of Indiana State Police)

Video with this story is from Shannon Rosales. It shows a tornado on March 14, 2024, near Madison, Indiana, heading toward Vevay.

MADISON, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities were working to get to multiple damaged locations in Jefferson County after a tornado on Thursday afternoon, the Indiana State Police reports.

Homes have been damaged, and trees and power lines were downed, says Sgt. Stephen Wheeles of the state police. Duke Energy reports 3,584 outages, more than two-thirds of them in the Jefferson County.

No major injuries reported so far, but he said they are still checking on people. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Wheeles says it appears to authorities on the scene that a tornado skipped through a few places.

The National Weather Service office in Louisville, Kentucky, at 1:48 p.m. Thursday issued a tornado warning for central Jefferson County in south central Indiana and northwestern Trimble County in central Kentucky. The Ohio River separates the two counties.

The tornado warning said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles northeast of Scottsburg, moving east at 45 mph. The storm also was reported to contain golf ball-sized hail. The warning said the storm was expected to hit Madison around 1:55 p.m.

Madison is a city of 12,200 residents about halfway between Louisville and Cincinnati.

