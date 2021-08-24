Weather Stories

Reflecting on Indiana’s largest August tornado outbreak

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On this day five years ago in 2016, a tornado outbreak unfolded in portions of Indiana and Ohio on a day that at first didn’t yield any alarming signs of tornado development.

This would end up becoming Indiana’s largest tornado outbreak on record in the month of August.

August 24, 2016 started off on more of a typical note for a summer day. Cloudy skies and muggy air were locked into place across central and northern Indiana. No one was thinking about a tornado outbreak being on the horizon as conditions did not initially appear favorable for very active weather.

However, as the day progressed on, the high amounts of moisture in place began to outweigh the effects of the cloud cover. This in turn built unstable air needed for stronger storms to form. As this occurred, increasing winds aloft swung in from Illinois. With a cold front in place to trigger storms, the atmosphere was now primed for multiple tornadoes. The first tornado of the day would take place south of Crawfordsville (rated EF2) shortly after 2:30 PM EDT. Things would then quickly begin going south.

At 3:20 PM EDT, an intense tornado touched down and proceeded to rip through the south side of Kokomo. For many, the most memorable moment of the day would be when photos began coming out of the Starbucks in Kokomo that was flattened. 1,000 homes had suffered damage overall on the south side of town. Later rated EF3, this would end up being the strongest tornado in Kokomo since April 11, 1965 when a violent F4 tornado (the old Fujita scale was used back then) devastated the area.

By 4 PM EDT, part of Indianapolis was put under a Tornado Warning, and a weak tornado (EF0) would touch down in the Brightwood neighborhood on the near eastside. Another dangerous tornado (EF3) took place shortly before 5:30 PM EDT just east of Fort Wayne in which heavy damage occurred in Woodburn. Additional tornadoes took place in northwestern Ohio from 6 PM to 8 PM EDT.

By the end of the day, 24 tornadoes had formed across Indiana, Ohio, and even into Ontario, Canada over a period of six and a half hours. Of the 24 tornadoes, 11 of them struck Indiana.

Despite the unexpected nature of this outbreak and the damage that transpired, there was no loss of life and only 20 injuries. Timely warnings and critical information exchanged between emergency managers, trained spotters, media personnel, and the public aided in saving lives. Always have a severe weather ready plan in place on a day with a severe weather threat because you never know when you will need to activate that safety plan.