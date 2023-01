Weather Stories

Storm watch for parts of eastern Indiana until 7 p.m.

Here is the latest on central Indiana’s thunderstorms.

3:15 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Fort Wayne IN, Huntington IN and New Haven IN until 4:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/Z7fCakv0oe — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) January 19, 2023

3:11 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Albany IN, Parker City IN and Farmland IN until 3:45 PM EST pic.twitter.com/Mz5PVEOtXT — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) January 19, 2023

2:55 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Marion IN, Huntington IN and Bluffton IN until 3:45 PM EST pic.twitter.com/WH9lDEz3QR — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) January 19, 2023

2:29 p.m.

Winds near 50 mph for this severe thunderstorm warning in Hancock Co. Pea size hail also possible Severe thunderstorm warning until 3pm #inwx #indianapolis pic.twitter.com/eoToKRpmlq — Meteorologist Tara Hastings (@MetTaraHastings) January 19, 2023

2:27 p.m.

NEW Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Hancock and Madison counties until 3 PM EST. Movement is northeast at 45 MPH. Main concern is 60 MPH wind gusts and quarter sized hail. pic.twitter.com/uX9GMV7QL3 — Ashley Brown WISH-TV (@AshleyBrownWX) January 19, 2023

1:55 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday for these Indiana counties: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Dearborn, Decatur, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Henry, Jay, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Randolph, Ripley, Rush, Switzerland, Union, Wayne and Wells. Counties in Ohio and Kentucky are also part of the storm watch.