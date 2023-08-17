Understanding the distinctions: heat advisory, watch, warning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As temperatures continue to rise into the weekend, it’s important to stay informed about different weather alerts and their implications.

Heat advisories, heat watches, and heat warnings are commonly issued by meteorological departments to warn the public about potentially dangerous heat conditions. While they all indicate high temperatures, there are distinct differences that individuals should be aware of to ensure their safety.

A heat advisory is the mildest of the three alerts. It is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like the temperature is between 100°F (38°C) and 105°F (41°C) for at least two consecutive days.

The purpose of a heat advisory is to caution individuals, especially those who are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, to take precautions and stay hydrated. It serves as an early warning to prepare for potentially hazardous weather conditions.

When conditions are expected to intensify, a heat watch is issued. A heat watch signifies that there is a high probability of prolonged heat and humidity in the coming days. This alert is triggered when there is a forecasted heat index of 105°F (41°C) or higher for at least two consecutive days. It serves as a call to action for individuals to closely monitor weather updates and take necessary steps to protect themselves and others.

A heat warning is the most severe of the three alerts. It is issued when the heat index is expected to reach or exceed 105°F (41°C) for at least two consecutive days. Heat warnings indicate extremely dangerous conditions that can pose a significant risk to human health, particularly for those who are sensitive to heat or have pre-existing medical conditions.

During a heat warning, it is crucial to limit outdoor activities, stay in air-conditioned locations, and frequently check on vulnerable individuals such as the elderly and children.

If you keep this information in mind, you can help mitigate the risks associated with extreme heat and ensure your well-being during these challenging conditions.