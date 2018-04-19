Military mom's mascot homecoming with son goes viral

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

APPLETON, WI (WCMH) -- A military mom in Wisconsin used a clever disguise to surprise her son in a homecoming video that’s gone viral.

According to the USA Today, Sgt. Jen Sabrowsky had been deployed to the Middle East since last April, and hadn’t wanted to do something special to surprise her son, Jake, when she returned in January.

So she worked with the principal at Jake’s school and decided to dress as the mascot.

In the video, Sabrowsky, dressed as the mascot, is seen coming in to the lunch room, waving and giving kids high fives.

SO SWEET!! We love seeing stories like this one! Get your tissues out before watching this amazing military homecoming. Posted by NBC4 on Thursday, April 19, 2018

She then sits in front of her sixth-grade son and removes her mascot head.

“Mom!” Jake yells when he sees who the mascot is.

Jake runs around the table, and hugs his mom in a scene that never gets old.

We’re not crying, you’re crying.