Police: Man who won more than $11K loses out because he was trespassing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man who won a pile of cash did not get to enjoy his fortune Friday morning.

Police were called to Hollywood Casino near Needmore Road and Wagner Ford Road shortly before 2:00 a.m. Friday on a report of a disorderly person.

When officers arrived the spoke with an employee who told them Avery Shane was on the property and he had previously been barred from the property in April 2017 and told he was trespassing.

The catch is that because Shane was legally not allowed on the property he was not able to collect his winnings of $11,533.33 from the machine he had been playing on.

When casino employees informed Shane of this, according to a police report, he became “loud” and began hitting the machine.

Casino policy says if a person has been “trespassed” they are not entitled to any winnings after that. According to the employee who spoke with police offices, company policy also states when a person is trespassed, or barred from the property, it is for an indefinite period. The employee showed police, according to the report, paperwork citing the 2017 trespass incident.

Shane told police he had not trespassed and that he went to court and paid all his fines from the previous incident.

Shane was placed in handcuffs and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.