Watch: Priest slaps crying baby at baptism ceremony

(WFLA) -- A viral video is causing concern online after it shows a priest slapping a baby during a baptism ceremony.

As you can see in the footage, the priest tries to comfort the crying little one.

But when the baby continues to wail, the priest slaps the tot in the face with his left hand.

Immediately you can see the family was overcome with complete shock.

The woman holding the baby tries to pull the little one away, but the priest holds on to its tiny head.

Eventually, the man standing behind her snatches the baby away from the priest.

A Reddit user posted the video online and it instantly caught the attention of viewers all over the world.

The user captioned the clip saying, “This happened today in France, I’m really shocked.”

The exact day and location of this incident were not specified.