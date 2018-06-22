Fact-finding hearing in Noblesville school shooting delayed
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) - A fact-finding hearing of the Noblesville school shooting suspect has been delayed.
According to Hamilton County chief deputy prosecutor, the court issued an order continuing the contested fact-finding hearing that had been set for Monday and Tuesday
A new date for the hearing has not yet been set.
A 13-year-old boy, David Moore, is accused of shooting two people at a Noblesville middle school in May.
Prosecutors said Moore shot science teacher Jason Seaman and 13-year-old Ella Whistler.
Prosecutors said Moore cannot be waived to adult court under Indiana law because he is not facing a murder charge.
Investigators have not revealed how Moore got a .22 caliber handgun, a .45 caliber handgun and a knife inside the school. They also have not revealed a motive.