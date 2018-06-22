Indians to hold fireworks display, Marvel Super Hero Night Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Indianapolis Indians interview on Daybreak June 22, 2018. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The Indianapolis Indians host the Durham Bulls in a three-game home stand beginning Friday evening.

However, the game will not be the only attraction at Victory Field this weekend.

One Friday evening, the teams will hold a fireworks display and Saturday is a Marvel Super Hero Night featuring Ant-man.

Charlie Henry with the Indians and Rowdie stopped by Daybreak Friday to talk about what's happening at Victory Field.

For more on this story, click on the video.