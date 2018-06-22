Indians to hold fireworks display, Marvel Super Hero Night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The Indianapolis Indians host the Durham Bulls in a three-game home stand beginning Friday evening.
However, the game will not be the only attraction at Victory Field this weekend.
One Friday evening, the teams will hold a fireworks display and Saturday is a Marvel Super Hero Night featuring Ant-man.
Charlie Henry with the Indians and Rowdie stopped by Daybreak Friday to talk about what's happening at Victory Field.
