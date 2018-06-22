Silver Alert canceled for missing Avon man Eddie R. Overpeck (Photo Provided/Hendricks County Sheriff's Department) [ + - ] Video

UPDATE

The Indiana Silver Alert for 80-year-old Eddie R. Overpeck of Avon has been canceled. For more information, call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700.

PREVIOUS

AVON, Ind. (WISH) - An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for a missing 80-year-old man from Avon.

Eddie R. Overpeck was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, the Hendricks County Sheriff's Department said.

Overpeck is 5-feet-11 and 180 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue denim cap, an orange sweatshirt, a white T-shirt and blue Dickie work pants.

He was last seen at noon Thursday in Avon driving a white 1997 Chevy Silverado pickup with Indiana plate D967HJ.

Anyone with information on Overpeck was asked to call the sheriff's department at 317-839-8700 or 911.