Pacers playoff ticket demand grows

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Excitement is growing for Game 3 of the Pacers' playoff run. The team will face the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Upper-level tickets were selling on Pacers.com Thursday afternoon, starting at $84. Pricers for ower-level seats ranged from $240-470.

Mike Peduto of Circle City Tickets said prices jumped after the Pacers' Game 1 win.

"There's going to be Cleveland fans. There's going to be LeBron jerseys there," Peduto said. "But it's not going to be dominant. I think the Pacer blue and gold will be much bigger."

Each fan at Friday's game will find a gold Pacers T-shirt on his or her seat, courtesy of the team. Fans will also walk under a sea of blue and gold balloons on their way to the seats.

Pacers fan Jack Christ bought a Lance Stephenson jersey Thursday to wear to the game.

"I don't think (the Cavs) are going to do too well when their best player needs to score 50 points for them to beat us by three," Christ said. "And if LeBron tries to trip Lance again, I'd like to see what happens."

Stephen Kelly, general manager at Kilroy's, said he is adding staff and stocking up on beer and food for a busy weekend.

"Last night, not even being a home game, we were completely packed," Kelly said.

The Pacers will play the Cavs again Sunday night in Indianapolis.