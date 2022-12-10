All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: December 10, 2022 (CFB Week 15)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s almost bowling season, and All Indiana Bets is ready!

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down all the action, and even dabble into college hoops!

Plus, our ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman joins the show to give us his best bet of the day.

HAMMER’S PICKS

-Arkansas -3 vs. Kansas

-Navy -3 vs. Army

-CBB: Saint Peter’s +5 vs. Saint Joseph’s (DEGENERATE SPECIAL)

-CBB: Arkansas -3.5 vs. Oklahoma (BEST BET)

-CBB: Alabama +8 vs. Houston

SCOTT’S PICKS

-Missouri +1 vs. Wake Forest

-Navy at Army OVER 15.5 1H

-CBB: Penn State +10.5 at Illinois

-CBB: Louisville +10 at Florida State (BEST BET)

-World Cup: France ML vs. England

We also want to give a shout-out to Denver’s Garage! They brought some incredible pizza just in time for kickoff, and they can do the same for you too. Check them out at denversgpb.com.