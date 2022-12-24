All Indiana Bets: December 24, 2022 (CFB Week 17)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s Christmas Eve, and we’ve got a full slate of NFL games to break down on All Indiana Bets!
Scott Long and Jason Hammer gave out four NFL plays each on Saturday’s show. That includes a pick on Browns vs. Saints, which is a game they are in full agreement on.
Plus, we look ahead to Notre Dame vs. South Carolina in the Gator Bowl on Friday, and the guys give you a bowl bet to lock in before a busy week of college football games kicks off.
SCOTT’S PICKS:
-Pittsburgh vs. UCLA OVER 54
-Browns -3 vs. Saints
-Eagles +5.5 vs. Cowboys
-Bears +8.5 vs. Bills
-Chiefs -10 vs. Seahawks
HAMMER’S PICKS:
-Georiga Southern -3.5 vs. Buffalo
-Browns -3 vs. Saints
-Bills at Bears UNDER 40.5
-Titans -3 vs. Texans
-Falcons vs. Ravens UNDER 36