All Indiana Bets: December 24, 2022 (CFB Week 17)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s Christmas Eve, and we’ve got a full slate of NFL games to break down on All Indiana Bets!

Scott Long and Jason Hammer gave out four NFL plays each on Saturday’s show. That includes a pick on Browns vs. Saints, which is a game they are in full agreement on.

Plus, we look ahead to Notre Dame vs. South Carolina in the Gator Bowl on Friday, and the guys give you a bowl bet to lock in before a busy week of college football games kicks off.

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Pittsburgh vs. UCLA OVER 54

-Browns -3 vs. Saints

-Eagles +5.5 vs. Cowboys

-Bears +8.5 vs. Bills

-Chiefs -10 vs. Seahawks

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Georiga Southern -3.5 vs. Buffalo

-Browns -3 vs. Saints

-Bills at Bears UNDER 40.5

-Titans -3 vs. Texans

-Falcons vs. Ravens UNDER 36