All Indiana Bets: December 31, 2022 (CFB Week 18)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s a special New Year’s Eve edition of All Indiana Bets!

On Saturday’s show, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down both College Football Playoff semifinal games, including player prop picks for both TCU vs. Michigan & Ohio State vs. Georgia.

Plus, the guys weigh on Purdue’s upcoming matchup with LSU in the Citrus Bowl, and we get you set for a Rose Bowl showdown between Penn State and Utah.

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Michigan -4.5 first half vs. TCU

-Ohio State +6.5 vs. Georgia

-Kansas State +6.5 vs. Alabama

-Iowa -2.5 vs. Kentucky

-Illinois +1.5 vs. Mississippi State

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Michigan -7.5 vs. TCU

-Georgia -6.5 vs. Ohio State

-Alabama -6.5 vs. Kansas State

-Kentucky vs. Iowa OVER 31

-LSU team total OVER 35.5 vs. Purdue