All Indiana Bets: January 15, 2023 (NFL Wild Card Round)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – NFL Wild Card weekend rolls on with a trio of games on Sunday, and All Indiana Bets is here to get you ready!

Jason Hammer and Scott Long have picks for all three of Sunday’s games, plus some action on Monday night’s showdown between the Buccaneers and Cowboys.

Plus, the guys give their predictions on which team will win it all, and who the Colts will hire as their next head coach.

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Ravens +6 first half at Bengals

-Dolphins team total under 14.5 at Bills

-Michigan -4.5 vs. Northwestern

-Giants +3 at Vikings

-Cowboys vs. Buccaneers under 22.5 first half

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Bengals -8.5 vs. Ravens

-Bills -8.5 first half vs. Dolphins

-Quinnipiac -6 vs. Mount Saint Mary’s

-Giants at Vikings UNDER 48

-Buccaneers +2.5 vs. Cowboys

Our thanks to Divine Bar B Cue for providing today’s gameday grub. For more information about Divine Bar B Cue, visit https://www.barbecuerestaurantindianapolis.com/.