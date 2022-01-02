All Indiana Bets: January 2, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Colts can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Can Frank Reich and company keep both the winning streak and cover streak alive?
And is Reich a good bet to be the NFL’s Coach of the Year?
Jason Hammer and Scott Long tackle all those topics, plus hand out a boatload of winners ahead of week 17 of the NFL season!
HAMMER’S PICKS:
-Colts -8 vs. Raiders
-Dolphins +3 at Titans
-Falcons +14.5 at Bills
-Steelers +3.5 vs. Browns
-Buccaneers at Jets UNDER 46
SCOTT’S PICKS:
-Chiefs -3.5 at Bengals
-Vikings +13 at Packers
-Steelers +3.5 vs. Browns
-Lions +8 at Seahawks
-Washington Football Team +6 vs. Eagles