All Indiana Bets: January 2, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Colts can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Can Frank Reich and company keep both the winning streak and cover streak alive?

And is Reich a good bet to be the NFL’s Coach of the Year?

Jason Hammer and Scott Long tackle all those topics, plus hand out a boatload of winners ahead of week 17 of the NFL season!

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Colts -8 vs. Raiders

-Dolphins +3 at Titans

-Falcons +14.5 at Bills

-Steelers +3.5 vs. Browns

-Buccaneers at Jets UNDER 46

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Chiefs -3.5 at Bengals

-Vikings +13 at Packers

-Steelers +3.5 vs. Browns

-Lions +8 at Seahawks

-Washington Football Team +6 vs. Eagles