All Indiana Bets: January 22, 2023 (NFL Divisional Round)

INDIANAPOLS (WISH) – We have a pair of massive NFL Divisional Round games to break down on All Indiana Bets on Sunday.

First up, the Bengals travel to take on the Bills with the winner moving on to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Then in the nightcap, it’s the 49ers squaring off with the Cowboys for the right to face the Eagles in the NFC Title Game.

Jason Hammer and Scott Long have picks on both games, including spread, totals and player props.

Plus, we get into the Colts’ quarterback situation, and a busy day of college basketball in the Hoosier state.

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-49ers -4 vs. Cowboys

-Bengals +6 at Bills

-Josh Allen OVER 46.5 rushing yards

-Cowboys vs. 49ers UNDER 47

-Michigan State +4.5 at Indiana

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-49ers -4 vs. Cowboys

-Bills -6 vs. Bengals

-Nuggets -6 vs. Thunder

-Farleigh Dickinson -6 vs. Stonehill

-Michigan State vs. Indiana OVER 138.5