All Indiana Bets: January 29, 2023 (NFL Conference Championships)

INDIANAPOLIS – It is Conference Championship Sunday, and we’ve got a pair of blockbuster matchups to break down on All Indiana Bets!

First up, in the NFC title game, it’s the 49ers traveling to take on the Eagles. Then in the nightcap, it’s Bengals vs. Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC championship game.

Jason Hammer and Scott Long have picks on the spread, total & player props for both games. Plus, we dive into some hoops with big games for Purdue and the Pacers!

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-49ers vs. Eagles UNDER 45.5

-Chiefs first half ML vs. Bengals

-Bengals vs. Chiefs UNDER 47.5

-Michigan State +8 vs. Purdue

-Iowa -4 vs. Rutgers

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-49ers +2.5 at Eagles

-Chiefs ML vs. Bengals

-Bengals vs. Chiefs OVER 47.5

-NBA: Grizzlies -9 vs. Pacers

-Lehigh -3 vs. Boston University