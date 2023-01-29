All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: January 29, 2023 (NFL Conference Championships)

by: Petar Hood
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS – It is Conference Championship Sunday, and we’ve got a pair of blockbuster matchups to break down on All Indiana Bets!

First up, in the NFC title game, it’s the 49ers traveling to take on the Eagles. Then in the nightcap, it’s Bengals vs. Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC championship game.

Jason Hammer and Scott Long have picks on the spread, total & player props for both games. Plus, we dive into some hoops with big games for Purdue and the Pacers!

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-49ers vs. Eagles UNDER 45.5
-Chiefs first half ML vs. Bengals
-Bengals vs. Chiefs UNDER 47.5
-Michigan State +8 vs. Purdue
-Iowa -4 vs. Rutgers

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-49ers +2.5 at Eagles
-Chiefs ML vs. Bengals
-Bengals vs. Chiefs OVER 47.5
-NBA: Grizzlies -9 vs. Pacers
-Lehigh -3 vs. Boston University

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘All INdiana Politics’: US Rep. Victoria Spartz talks leadership concerns

News /

Severe nursing shortage

Local /

One twin from Ohio Amber Alert dies; brother had been rescued in Indianapolis

Local /

Classified docs probe pushes Biden think tank into spotlight

National /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.