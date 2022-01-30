All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: January 30, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – When it comes to the NFL, we are down to the final four.

On Sunday, two teams will punch their tickets to the biggest game in all of sports.

In the AFC Championship game, the two-time defending conference champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the upstart Cincinnati Bengals with a spot in the “Big Game” on the line.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will do battle at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the right to play an even bigger game in that same stadium two weeks from today.

On Sunday’s show, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down all angles of Conference Championship weeks. From spreads, to totals, to player props and more, we’ve got you covered on All Indiana Bets!

Plus, the guys give you a few college basketball picks to take to the bank as well.

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Chiefs -7 vs. Bengals

-Bengals at Chiefs UNDER 54.5

-49ers +3.5 at Rams

-Bryant -4.5 vs. LIU

-Minnesota at Wisconsin OVER 135

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Chiefs -7 vs. Bengals

-49ers +3.5 at Rams

-49ers at Rams UNDER 45.5

-Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford OVER 0.5 interceptions

-Drake +2.5 vs. Loyola Chicago