All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: January 8, 2023 (NFL Week 18)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s the final week of the NFL regular season, and we’ve got a full slate of games to break down on All Indiana Bets!

That includes the Colts’ season finale vs. the Houston Texans. Find out why Jason Hammer and Scott Long are both siding with Indianapolis today.

Plus, we talk postseason awards, and Hammer gives out a handful of prop picks to make before the games kickoff.

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Colts -2.5 vs. Texans

-Ravens +9.5 at Bengals

-Rams +6 at Seahawks

-Dolphins -3.5 vs. Jets

-Bears +7 vs. Vikings

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Colts -2.5 vs. Texans

-Lions +3 first half at Packers

-Rams +6 at Seahawks

-Bills -8 vs. Patriots

-Browns at Steelers UNDER 40

Our thanks to Between the Bun for providing today’s tailgate spread. For more information about Between the Bun, visit btbindy.com!