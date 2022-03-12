All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: March 12, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It is conference championship Saturday, and we’ve got a pair of big games involving local teams to break down on All Indiana Bets.

Both Purdue and Indiana are just one win away from reaching the Big Ten Tournament Championship game at Gainbrdige Fieldhouse on Sunday.

Indiana will play Iowa in semifinal #1 on Saturday at 1 p.m., followed by Purdue vs. Michigan State at 3:30 p.m.

Who do Jason Hammer and Scott Long like in both games?

We have those answers, and much more, on today’s show!

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Indiana +5.5 vs. Iowa

-Purdue -6.5 vs. Michigan State

-Kansas -2 vs. Texas Tech

-Norfolk State -7.5 vs. Coppin State

-Arkansas vs. Texas A&M OVER 139

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Iowa -5.5 vs. Indiana

-Michigan State +6.5 vs. Purdue

-Kansas -2 vs. Texas Tech

-UCLA +1.5 vs. Arizona

-Dayton -2.5 vs. Richmond