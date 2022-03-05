All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: March 5, 2022

INDIANAPPOLIS (WISH) – March is here, and All Indiana Bets is back to make you some money on all of the college basketball madness.

Rob Kendall fills-in alongside Jason Hammer as the show makes its return on Saturday.

Hammer & Rob break down the Purdue vs. Indiana rematch, as well as the Notre Dame/Pittsburgh & Butler/Villanova games.

Plus, the guys tell you which teams you should be betting to win their respective conference tournament championships next week.

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Purdue -10 vs. Indiana

-Villanova -9 at Butler

-Wofford -5.5 vs. VMI

-Arizona State -5.5 vs. Stanford

-Alabama +3.5 at LSU

ROB’S PICKS:

-Purdue -10 vs. Indiana

-Butler +9 vs. Villanova

-Arizona State -5.5 vs. Stanford

-Same game parlay: North Carolina +12 & UNC/Duke UNDER 153.5

-Jon Rahm +2400 to win Arnold Palmer Invitational