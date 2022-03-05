All Indiana Bets: March 5, 2022

INDIANAPPOLIS (WISH) – March is here, and All Indiana Bets is back to make you some money on all of the college basketball madness.
Rob Kendall fills-in alongside Jason Hammer as the show makes its return on Saturday.
Hammer & Rob break down the Purdue vs. Indiana rematch, as well as the Notre Dame/Pittsburgh & Butler/Villanova games.
Plus, the guys tell you which teams you should be betting to win their respective conference tournament championships next week.
HAMMER’S PICKS:
-Purdue -10 vs. Indiana
-Villanova -9 at Butler
-Wofford -5.5 vs. VMI
-Arizona State -5.5 vs. Stanford
-Alabama +3.5 at LSU
ROB’S PICKS:
-Purdue -10 vs. Indiana
-Butler +9 vs. Villanova
-Arizona State -5.5 vs. Stanford
-Same game parlay: North Carolina +12 & UNC/Duke UNDER 153.5
-Jon Rahm +2400 to win Arnold Palmer Invitational