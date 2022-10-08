All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: October 8, 2022 (CFB Week 6)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s college gameday, and All Indiana Bets is back!

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down the best action.

Plus, we’ve got our ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman back to give us his top picks for today.

HAMMER’S PICKS

-Texas A&M/Alabama O/48

-Tennessee/LSU U/64.5

-GA Southern/GA St. U/66.5 (DEGENERATE SPECIAL)

-Wash. St. +12.5 at USC (BEST BET)

-UNC/Miami O/66

SCOTT’S PICKS

-LSU +3 vs. Tennessee

-Fresno/Boise U/45.5

-Wash. St. +12.5 at USC (LONG SHOT)

-NC State -3.5 vs. Florida St. (BEST BET)

-TCU -7.5 at Kansas

Special thanks to George Mallet from “Life. Style. Live!” George spoke with Jacob Rheinheimer from Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino. They discussed the upcoming Indiana Sires Stakes Super Finals, coming up on Friday, October 14.