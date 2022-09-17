All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: September 17, 2022 (CFB Week 3)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Today marks another full day of college football, and All Indiana Bets is ready to help you make your picks!

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer, and Scott Long break down the best week three matchups.

Plus, our ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman makes his best picks for week three.

HAMMER’S PICKS

-SMU +2.5 at Maryland

-Western KY +7 at IU

-Louisiana -11 at Rice (DEGENERATE SPECIAL)

-UNDER 56.5 total team points for Tennessee (BEST BET)

-OVER 53 Mississippi State at LSU

SCOTT’S PICKS

-UTSA +12.5 at Texas

-Iowa -23 vs. Nevada

-Nebraska +11 vs. Oklahoma (LONG SHOT)

-Fresno St +11.5 at USC (BEST BET)

-Missouri State +26.5 at Arkansas

Special thanks to George Mallet from “Life.Style.Live!” George spoke with Emily Gaskin from Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino. They discussed the upcoming Caesars Trotting Classic, set to take place on Friday, September 23.