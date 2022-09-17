All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: September 17, 2022 (CFB Week 3)

by: Christopher Claffey
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Today marks another full day of college football, and All Indiana Bets is ready to help you make your picks!

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer, and Scott Long break down the best week three matchups.

Plus, our ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman makes his best picks for week three.

HAMMER’S PICKS
-SMU +2.5 at Maryland
-Western KY +7 at IU
-Louisiana -11 at Rice (DEGENERATE SPECIAL)
-UNDER 56.5 total team points for Tennessee (BEST BET)
-OVER 53 Mississippi State at LSU

SCOTT’S PICKS
-UTSA +12.5 at Texas
-Iowa -23 vs. Nevada
-Nebraska +11 vs. Oklahoma (LONG SHOT)
-Fresno St +11.5 at USC (BEST BET)
-Missouri State +26.5 at Arkansas

Special thanks to George Mallet from “Life.Style.Live!” George spoke with Emily Gaskin from Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino. They discussed the upcoming Caesars Trotting Classic, set to take place on Friday, September 23.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

For Russia’s Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount

International /

La Plaza’s ‘FIESTA Indianapolis’ returns to Lugar Plaza today, celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

News /

Puerto Rico under hurricane watch as TS Fiona approaches

International /

Queen’s death triggers media bonanza in works for decades

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.