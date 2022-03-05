All Indiana Bets

On The Rocks: The Nesst

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In the latest episode of On The Rocks, Brent Holverson comes to us from The Nesst of Noblesville, where we learn how to make the The Nesst’s signature cocktail with Elijah Craig Bourbon.

Holverson is joined by Bernie Lubbers (Global Brand Ambassador, Heaven Hill Distillery) and Kent Flesher (Bartender, The Nesst of Noblesville).

RECIPE:

-2 oz Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

-.75 oz fresh lemon juice

-.5 oz simple syrup

-Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin as well as 3-5 fresh mint leaves. Shake well. Strain into glass over fresh ice. Garnish with cherry, lemon wedge, and mint sprig