Eskenazi Health holds virtual career fair

Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital is shown Dec. 16, 2020. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Eskenazi Health Hospital is holding a virtual career fair Thursday.

The organization is looking fill a number of positions, including medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and paramedics.

The virtual career fair is scheduled from 3 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Potential candidates will have the opportunity to speak directly with recruiters.

For more information and to sign up for the virtual career fair, click here.