Behind the Bricks: IMS offseason upgrades

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is at its busiest when cars are on the track and fans are in the stands, but there can sometimes be a lot of action in the offseason, too.

Over the last few months, crews have been busy with IMS offseason upgrades to improve the fan experience at the track .

On this episode of Behind the Bricks, IMS President Doug Boles takes an up-close look at some of those upgrades, including updated viewing mounds, a refreshed scoring pylon, and an expanded Midway Zone!

Zach Horrall, social media specialist at IMS, stopped by “Daybreak” on Friday to talk about the recent improvements.

