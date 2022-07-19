BEO Show

51st annual Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration connected the Indianapolis community

One of the largest cultural events in the country took place this past weekend. The 51st annual Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration began on July 7 and ended on July 17.

The celebration highlighted entertainment, arts, dance, food, film, and business. It was also an opportunity for local talent to show their work and connect with the local community.

The Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration hosted the Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair which gave community members free health care, resources, and education.

DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting, was honored for his achievement in business and entrepreneurship by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb at the Governor’s Reception in partnership with the Indiana Black Expo.