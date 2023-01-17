BEO Show

Champions of Diversity award winner Holli Harrington is furthering a familial legacy of service

by: Meghan Stratton
In this week’s “Success Story” segment, we meet another winner of the Indiana Minority Business Magazine’s 2023 Champions of Diversity awards. Holli Harrington is the Senior Director of Supplier Diversity and a Diversity Officer for the Indianapolis Airport Authority.

Harrington is a graduate of Harvard University and has a background in Human Resources, diversity work, and procurement. She said she is humbled and honored to receive the Champion of Diversity award, as she is carrying on a legacy of service from her family.

Business, Equity & Opportunities will continue to introduce viewers to additional winners of the Champions of Diversity awards in coming weeks.

