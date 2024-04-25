Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Study: Nursing shortage expected to grow in 2025

America’s nursing shortage is worsening and only expected to get worse with a shortage of over 78,000 registered nurses projected for 2025.

A recent survey from Carta Healthcare reveals that 40% of America’s nurses would switch professions if given the choice.

The complaints range from low pay to long hours to staff shortages.

But there is hope with data showing over 75% of healthcare professionals believe AI could help combat labor shortages and improve the pain points they are experiencing in data analytics, entry, and management for clinical documentation.

Business leaders urge embracing skills over college degrees

The CEOs of Home Depot and Walmart U.S. penned a joint column in the Wall Street Journal urging employers to stop valuing college degrees and start valuing skills when hiring.

The executives detail how they “Are helping build a skills-based economy.”

With student loan debt ballooning to nearly $1.8 trillion, the men reject the idea instilled in many Americans that achieving the “American Dream” must include obtaining a college degree.

Analyst says gas prices should fall soon

New projections indicate that the typical spring gas price spikes, which culminate in the memorial day driving weekend, will fall back earlier than previously anticipated.

GasBuddy’s Patrick de Haan on Tuesday predicted on X that gasoline prices would “gently fall” in the coming weeks, as we near the holiday weekend.

AAA says the current average in central Indiana is $3.62 a gallon. A a week ago it was $3.55

Airlines to pay refunds when flights are canceled

The Biden administration slapped airlines with new rules that trigger instant refunds when flights are canceled and clamp down on “surprise junk fees.”

Under the new Department of Transportation mandates, airlines must issue full cash refunds automatically rather in response to customer requests — including when flights are canceled or significantly changed — when baggage return is significantly delayed and when customers do not receive inflight amenities like wi-fi for which they had paid.

CNBC reports the disclosure requirement could save consumers upwards of half a billion dollars a year in unexpected fees.

Study: It takes 2 years to get a perfect workspace

It takes up to two years to get your workspace just perfect, according to a new study.

Ahead of “Get Organized Day” on Friday, a poll of 2,000 U.S. office workers found only 40% are “very satisfied” with their current workspace, be it from home or from an office.

Mindreader and OnePoll found those who were unsatisfied blamed the lack of space, back pain from their chair, and their area being too messy.