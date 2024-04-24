Discover why Ironworks Hotel Indy is a Top 10 U.S. Hotel on TripAdvisor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ironworks Hotel Indy has been recognized as the No. 9 Top Hotel in the United States in TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best.

The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards are given to establishments that achieve exceptional levels of excellence. This recognition is based on the quantity and quality of reviews submitted by the TripAdvisor community over a 12-month period. Ironworks is the only hotel in Indiana to be honored on this list, a distinction held by less than 1 percent of TripAdvisor’s 8 million listings.

Andrew Burns, general manager of Ironworks Hotel Indy, expressed his gratitude for the award in a written statement, “It is an absolute honor to be named among the best of the best hotels in the U.S. This acknowledgement is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team members who go above and beyond to ensure memorable experiences for all our guests.”

In addition to its high ranking among U.S. hotels, Ironworks also earned a spot as one of the top pet-friendly hotels in the nation, ranking 14th on TripAdvisor’s Best of the Best list.

In October 2023, Bottleworks Hotel and Ironworks were named in Conde Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards- Midwest.

For more details on TripAdvisor’s Best of the Best list, visit their website.