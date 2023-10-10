Search
Indy Fresh Market entrepreneurs transform food insecurity into a hometown grocery reality

Success Story

by: Divine Triplett
Indianapolis’ latest grocery store, Indy Fresh Market, has officially opened its doors on East 38th Street, generating tremendous excitement within the local community.

Co-owners Michael McFarland and Marckus Williams, driven by hard work and dedication, are realizing their vision of combatting food insecurity by providing quality fresh produce and groceries right in their neighborhood.

“Business, Equity & Opportunities” had the privilege of sitting down with these enterprising best friends at their store to explore how they are reshaping the concept of a community-centric grocery store. T

Discover how Indy Fresh Market is making a difference in the community.

Don’t miss their inspiring story!

#BEOSHOW.

