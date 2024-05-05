Chez Pauline Bakery Selling Authentic French Bread at Farmers Market

The Chez Pauline Bakery sells authentic, fresh French baguettes each week at the Original Farmers’ Market on Monument Circle.

Pauline Bonnef Osseni, the owner of the Chez Pauline Bakery, says she started making French bread in her kitchen because she was unable to find authentic French breads around Indianapolis. After baking loaves for her friends, she decided it was time to share her authentic creations with paying customers.

Six years after moving to the United States from France, Osseni now sells fresh bread from her kitchen oven. With baguettes selling for $4 each, or two for $7,

Osseni says Indianapolis residents have responded positively. She says she typically sells between 50-100 baguettes each week. While she has an online store, she hopes to see that number grow even larger once she secures a commercial oven that will allow her to move operations from her home kitchen to something larger. “People are going to enjoy what I’m doing,” she says.

You can find Chez Pauline Bakery each Wednesday throughout the summer at the Original Farmers’ Market on Monument Circle or on weekend farmer’s markets in Broad Ripple.